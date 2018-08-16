If you plan to try this at home, do some math to ensure you'll get enough rewards to justify the fee, and do the research to make sure everything will go smoothly. For instance, Rosso warns that "certain cards code Plastiq purchases as a cash advance, so you do not want to use such cards when paying through Plastiq." Cash advances are usually accompanied by a fee of around 5 percent.

To buy something as expensive as a Tesla, you'll also need a high credit line, which can be a perk of a business card. Technically you need to run a business to qualify for a business card, but the definition of "business owner" these days can be broader than it may seem. "Do you sell items on Amazon, eBay or Craigslist? Do you teach music or sports? Ever act as a freelance writer or photographer? If you sell any goods or services, that could qualify you as a business owner," reports The Points Guy.

Rosso qualified for the Ink Business Preferred because of his eBay side hustle, and he notes that's what's special about the card is that it offers a high credit limit as well as the option to spend beyond that limit if necessary. His credit limit was around $37,000, so he exceeded it by about $23,000 to put the entire car payment on the card. But since he and Liz had the funds saved, they were able to pay the card off in full and they didn't have to deal with any extra fees or interest payments.

Now they're considering using the points to spend seven nights at a Hyatt in the Maldives or on round-trip business class tickets to Australia.

