Movie theater stocks drop on report Amazon is going to disrupt their industry next

Amazon may disrupt the movie theatre business next.

Bloomberg News is reporting Amazon is looking at buying Landmark Theatres, citing people familiar with the situation.

The media outlet said the movie chain's owners are working with investment bank Stephens and talking to "other suitors." It added no decisions have been made and the discussions may not lead to a deal.

The news is pressuring other movie chain stocks.

AMC Entertainment shares are down 3.9 percent in Thursday's premarket session, while Cinemark's stock fell 0.8 percent.

Landmark Theatres was founded in 1974 and has 52 theatres with 252 screens in 27 markets. It is part of the Wagner/Cuban Companies and co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban. Landmark is the largest domestic movie chain focused on independent films, according to its website.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

