Australian senator's call for Muslim ban is an outlier opinion in the country

Australian Senator Fraser Anning this week reinvigorated long-standing debates about immigration after calling for a national vote to ban people of non-European descent from migrating to the country.

Delivering his first-ever address to parliament on Tuesday, the politician advocated a return to the "White Australia" policy, which existed in the country for most of the 1900s before being abolished in 1973. Anning, a member of the right-wing Katter's Australian Party, singled out Muslims in particular, associating their presence with terrorism and claiming they were the group least able to integrate.

His comments prompted an immediate rebuke from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and major political parties, which quickly branded Anning a racist. Even the leader of the anti-Islam, anti-immigration One Nation Party that Anning previously belonged to criticized the speech, describing it as "straight from Goebbels' handbook from Nazi Germany."

The speech drew comparisons to Nazism in part because of Anning declaring a vote on a Muslim ban would be "the final solution to the immigration problem." (The Final Solution, or the Final Solution to the Jewish Question, was a Nazi plan for the genocide of the Jews during World War Two. Anning has since said he did not know the phrase's historic connection to the murder of millions.)