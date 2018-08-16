Last year, social media giant Facebook unveiled a new feature that allows users to create fundraisers for their birthdays and ask their friends to donate money to a specified charity or nonprofit. Today, on the one-year anniversary of that feature, the company announced in a newsroom post that users have raised more than $300 million for causes they care about.
Some of the most notable fundraisers were set up by NBA star Stephen Curry, who raised more than $82,000 for Nothing But Nets, a charity dedicated to raising awareness and funding to fight malaria; music icon Madonna, who raised more than $200,000 to benefit the humanitarian nonprofit she co-founded, Raising Malawi; and Yuriko Shotter, a Facebook user who raised more than $7,200 for 13th Street Cat Rescue, a local cat shelter in San Jose, California.
"Birthday fundraisers are one of our charitable tools that help people support the causes that matter the most to them," Asha Sharma, Facebook's Head of Product, Social Good, tells CNBC Make It. "It's incredible to see how people have come together to raise over $300 million."
Among the top beneficiaries overall, according to the post, are the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, No Kid Hungry and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.