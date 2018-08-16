Here's how the platform works: Two weeks before your birthday, Facebook shows a prompt in your news feed that gives you the option to create a fundraiser for one of 750,000 available nonprofit organizations. You can set a goal amount and create a custom message and, on your birthday, your friends receive a notification inviting them to donate to your chosen cause.

After someone donates, they receive a receipt via email. Their name and the amount of their contribution will be shared with the charity as well as with the creator of the fundraiser.

To make the process more efficient, Facebook added new features, including a tool that could simplify the process of finding a charity or nonprofit and another that lets you match donations and add organizers to your fundraiser. "Pages — including those run by brands, public figures and nonprofits — can now create and donate to fundraisers," Sharma says in the post. "And we added a tool so people can make recurring monthly donations to organizations and causes."