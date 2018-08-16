Overseas retirement money-makers beyond teaching English 

A lower cost of living may be one of the reasons people retire overseas.

But you might still want a job – and not just for the money. Working gives people social connection and daily purpose. And trying to feel at home in a foreign country may be easier when you have some regular working hours.

As a native English speaker, you could put those skills to work and teach others to speak or write English. But not everyone likes teaching. If you like clothes, you might consider opening a consignment shop. They are hard to find outside the U.S., according to InternationalLiving, and startup costs are low, since you don't have to invest in stock.

Or check out these five businesses started in other countries by American ex-pats who saw a gap they knew they could fill.