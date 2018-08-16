Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is trying to appeal to Wall Street and big business as he unveils his new pro-Trump political operation during the final stretch of the midterm election campaign.

The outspoken economic nationalist told CNBC on Thursday that his group, Citizens of the American Republic, is planning to push the idea that a vote for Democrats is a vote against what he describes as President Donald Trump's "reorientation of the global economic supply chain."

"One of our goals is to let the investment community and Wall Street community know that we aren't the wolf at the door," said Bannon, who steered the Trump campaign during the last leg of the 2016 election. "The wolf at the door is Democratic socialism."

Bannon's pitch to voters and business leaders is that Democratic majorities in Congress would roll back the administration's economic initiatives.

"It's been more than tax cuts. It's been a complete reorientation of the American economy and of the global supply chain," Bannon said. "The Trump economic program is disruptive and innovative, and people should be worried that Democrats will try to roll back the tax cuts. It will all come to a crashing halt if Democrats are elected."

CNBC reported in June that Bannon, who fell out of grace with Trump in January but continued to press the president's agenda, was preparing for a comeback. The effort would include calling on his allies to record advertisements in support of the president's agenda and the creation of a war room.

Bannon said his objective is to target approximately 40 congressional districts around the country, but he declined to name the districts. He will work with the help of longtime pollster and former advisor to President Jimmy Carter, Pat Caddell, along with John McLaughlin, a fellow consultant and pollster who boasts past clients such as former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

A spokeswoman for McLaughlin did not return requests for comment.