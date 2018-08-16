These 10 retailers have a smaller market cap than the $28 billion Walmart gained in one morning

Walmart shares soared more than 10 percent Thursday morning on the heels of the retailer reporting quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, fueled by growth online and robust grocery and apparel sales.

That means the company's stock value increased by $28 billion in one morning, bringing its total market cap to more than $293 billion. For comparison, e-commerce rival Amazon still has a market cap of more than $925 million today. But there are still many retailers based in the U.S. — including Macy's and Best Buy — that have a stock value of less than $28 billion, or as much as Walmart racked up thanks to one strong earnings report.

CNBC looked at those retail stocks within the S&P 500 Retail ETF on Thursday morning and found 79 out of 89 of those companies to have market caps of less than $28 billion. Below is a list of 10 of those names, some of which might come as a surprise considering how many stores they have, or the fact that they are trying to compete with the ranks of Walmart and Amazon.



— CNBC's Tom Franck and Chris Hayes contributed to this reporting.