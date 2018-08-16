These 10 retailers have a smaller market cap than the $28 billion Walmart gained in one morning

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., in an interview on October 14, 2015.
David Orrell | CNBC 

Walmart shares soared more than 10 percent Thursday morning on the heels of the retailer reporting quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, fueled by growth online and robust grocery and apparel sales.

That means the company's stock value increased by $28 billion in one morning, bringing its total market cap to more than $293 billion. For comparison, e-commerce rival Amazon still has a market cap of more than $925 million today. But there are still many retailers based in the U.S. — including Macy's and Best Buy — that have a stock value of less than $28 billion, or as much as Walmart racked up thanks to one strong earnings report.

CNBC looked at those retail stocks within the S&P 500 Retail ETF on Thursday morning and found 79 out of 89 of those companies to have market caps of less than $28 billion. Below is a list of 10 of those names, some of which might come as a surprise considering how many stores they have, or the fact that they are trying to compete with the ranks of Walmart and Amazon.

— CNBC's Tom Franck and Chris Hayes contributed to this reporting.

  • Kroger

    Grocery chain Kroger, which owns brands like Fred Meyer Stores and Ralphs, has a market cap of $24.1 billion. Its shares have climbed more than 30 percent over the past 12 months.

    An employee bags a customer's purchases at a Kroger store in Peoria, Illinois.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Best Buy

    Electronics retailer Best Buy has a market cap of $21.7 billion. Its shares have risen more than 25 percent over the past 12 months.

    A salesman carries a Best Buy shopping basket in San Francisco, California.
    Getty Images

  • Tiffany

    Jeweler Tiffany has a market cap of $15.9 billion. Its shares have risen more than 43 percent over the past 12 months.

    A shopper walks past a Tiffany store in White Plains, New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC

  • Gap

    Clothing retailer Gap, which owns Old Navy and Athleta, has a market cap of $11.9 billion. Its shares have climbed more than 34 percent over the past 12 months.

    A GAP employee works in a San Francisco store.
    Getty Images

  • Macy's

    Department store chain Macy's has a market cap of $10.8 billion. Its shares have rallied more than 75 percent over the past 12 months.

    56630256
    Scott Olson | Getty Images

  • L Brands

    L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, has a market cap of $8.9 billion. Its shares have fallen nearly 20 percent over the past 12 months.

    A shopper carries her purchases along the Magnificent Mile shopping district in Chicago, Illinois.
    Getty Images

  • Nordstrom

    Department store chain Nordstrom has a market cap of $8.7 billion. Its shares have climbed more than 16 percent over the past 12 months.

    People walk by the newly opened Nordstrom menÕs store, the companyÕs first-ever Manhattan location in midtown at 57th and Broadway on April 12, 2018 in New York City.
    Getty Images

  • Dick's Sporting Goods

    Dick's Sporting Goods has a market cap of $3.7 billion. Its shares have increased roughly 30 percent over the past 12 months.

    Dick's Sporting Goods
    Scott Olson | Getty Images

  • Ascena Retail

    Ascena Retail, parent company of brands like Ann Taylor, Dressbarn and Loft, has a market cap of $951 million. Its shares have rallied more than 130 percent over the past 12 months.

    Shopper enters a Ann Taylor LOFT clothing store located on Madison Avenue in New York City.
    Adam Rountree | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • J.C. Penney

    Department store chain J.C. Penney has a market cap of $588 million. Its shares have dropped nearly 50 percent over the past 12 months.

    Pedestrians pass a JC Penney store in New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC

