3 innovative new travel apps that save time and money 

People who flip through rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to grab the cheapest fare now have a more convenient way to compare.

Bellhop, which came out of beta in July, is a ride-share aggregator that gives consumers access to multiple ride-share companies in one easy-to-use app. Once you enter your location and destination as you would do in any rideshare app, it shows you all the available, real-time prices for ride-hailing options, like Uber, Lyft, Curb and Arro, so you can see which platform has the cheapest rates. You can also choose by the quickest pick-up and other filters.

Once you pick your preferred rideshare, Bellhop will direct you to their app with all the pick-up and drop-off information already filled in (Lyft is the only rideshare service where you can book directly through Bellhop).

By using the price comparison, customers can save up to $126 a year according to Bellhop (based on 42 trips in a rideshare annually at an average of $15 per trip).

The app works across the U.S. It also works internationally, which comes in handy when traveling abroad. Many people don't know all the available and popular rideshare apps in foreign countries, like Le Taxi in Paris.