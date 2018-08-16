Turkey imposing capital controls could quickly exacerbate the exposure of other emerging market economies, an analyst at Goldman Sachs told CNBC Thursday.

Turkish officials are currently trying to contain the country's worst currency crisis since 2001, with the lira tumbling to a low of 7.24 against the dollar at the start of the week. The lira has since pared some of its losses, trading at around 5.7890 against the dollar on Thursday afternoon.

The lira has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, sparking fears of contagion and a sell-off in emerging markets — particularly if Turkish officials move to introduce capital controls in an effort to stem its latest currency crisis.