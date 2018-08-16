US Treasury yields climb ahead of fresh economic data

Concerns surrounding the future of Turkey's economy and the U.S.' trade ties with major economies continue to rattle investors.

In data, jobless claims, housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey and the business leaders survey are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual bills, and one Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), all of which are scheduled to be auctioned next week.

Markets overseas were pointing in different directions Thursday after Beijing announced that it had accepted an invitation from Washington to partake in trade negotiations later this month, according to Reuters.

While China has said that it wouldn't consent to any unilateral actions concerning trade, it did welcome dialogue. The move comes after months of rising tensions that have seen each country impose tit-for-tat levies on one another.