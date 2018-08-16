Bonds

US Treasury yields climb ahead of fresh economic data

  • In data, jobless claims, housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey and the business leaders survey are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET
U.S. government debt prices came under pressure on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.875 percent at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the black at 3.044 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Concerns surrounding the future of Turkey's economy and the U.S.' trade ties with major economies continue to rattle investors.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual bills, and one Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), all of which are scheduled to be auctioned next week.

Markets overseas were pointing in different directions Thursday after Beijing announced that it had accepted an invitation from Washington to partake in trade negotiations later this month, according to Reuters.

While China has said that it wouldn't consent to any unilateral actions concerning trade, it did welcome dialogue. The move comes after months of rising tensions that have seen each country impose tit-for-tat levies on one another.

The Trump administration sees China as a 'global strategic adversary': UBS   

The Turkish lira will also be in focus after it tumbled in recent days. Pressure has ramped up as market-watchers became jittery over the Turkish President Recep Erdogan's control of the economy and Donald Trump's announcement last week that he supported doubling metal tariffs on Ankara.

