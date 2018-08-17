The black hair care industry generates billions — but the US is missing out on the market

Share

Household Products

The black hair care industry generates billions — but the US is missing out on the market

The U.S. is missing out on the business of black hair - here are the big winners
The US is missing out on the business of black hair - here are the big winners   

African-American men and women spend billions of dollars on their hair, but U.S. beauty care companies are missing out.

Mintel values the black hair care industry at more than $2.5 billion, but that statistic doesn't include products such as hair accessories, wigs or electric styling products. So, the industry is actually worth much more.

Most hair care products purchased by African-Americans are imported from countries such as India and China, despite the U.S. having one of the most lucrative hair care markets in the world.

more from Household Products

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...