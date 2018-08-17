Country music star Brett Eldredge: This 1 expense is always worth the price tag

Before Brett Eldredge, 32, burst onto the country music scene with his 2012 hit "Don't Ya," he was crashing in a spare room in his brother's house to make ends meet.

"I got my first big paycheck many years after chasing down music," Eldredge tells CNBC Make It. And the first thing he bought was "a nice flat screen TV" for his brother.

Today, the country music star is worth millions and believes he has figured out what is and is not worth shelling out money for. When asked about the one expense that's always worth the price tag, he didn't hesitate: "That's easy. For me, it's travel. If you're going to spend money on a material thing or a plane ticket and an experience, spend it on the experience."