An examination of nearly $41 billion in travel bookings for the fall found that travelers were making flight arrangements to some surprising destinations.

Ahead of the holiday travel season, the luxury travel and trend forecaster Virtuoso discovered that Americans continue to flock to perennial favorites like Europe.

However, Virtuoso's data — unveiled during this month's "Fashion Week of Travel" in Las Vegas — also found that the Middle East and North Africa were increasingly popular. Italy, France, Germany, Greece and Switzerland are on Virtuoso's Top 10 list for the upcoming travel season.

"Germany, in particular, holds strong appeal for river cruisers wishing to experience the famed Christmas markets," Virtuoso said.

In addition, South Africa and New Zealand, which are moving into their spring and summer seasons, are also popular with families and upscale adventure travelers, the firm said.

Israel and Japan also landed in Virtuoso's top 10 — as did the U.S., which the company said reflected the desire of many upscale Americans to explore their own country and stay close to home for the holidays.