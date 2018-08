Atlanta, Georgia's liveability score is 88.6.

In the report, American cities fell behind in global ranking as liveability was better abroad — like Vienna, Austria, ranked No. 1, and Melbourne, Australia, ranked No. 2 — though overall scores in the U.S. did improve due to a decline in civil unrest.

Across regions, North America ranked No. 2 overall and comes in at No. 1 in the education category.

