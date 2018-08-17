How to make sure you're getting the internet speeds you pay for

When you sign up for home internet, you often pay a certain price based on the speed of your connection. The faster it is, the more you pay. It's important to know how to check if you're getting what you pay for.

You might be surprised to find that you're not, in which case a call to your internet company may be in order.

I'm going to explain why internet speeds matter and show you how to check the speed of your internet connection at home. Here's what you need to know.