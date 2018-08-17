How to travel to Singapore 'Crazy Rich Asians' style for cheap 

If you've seen the new movie "Crazy Rich Asians," which follows an Asian-American woman who discovers that her boyfriend hails from one of the richest families in Singapore where it's set, you're probably already dreaming of visiting the Southeast Asian city.

As showcased in the movie, there are plenty of ways to spend big in Singapore, from buying an orchid-shaped supercar (a luxury car that opens up like the flower) to sipping on gold tea (a white tea plated with 24 karat gold). But Singapore offers a plethora of "rich" experiences you can actually do on a budget, in fact many of the main attractions are actually free.

Here's how to have a "crazy, rich" time in Singapore without breaking the bank.