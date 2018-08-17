VISIT CNBC.COM

This is how much profit Ferrari makes off every car 

Ferrari, an Italian luxury sports car founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939, makes an average $80,000 per car sold, according to a German study conducted by Dr. Ferdinand Dudenhoffer, a director with CAR-Center Automotive Research based in Duisburg, Germany.

That $80,000 is as much as a whole other luxury car — you could buy a Mercedes-Benz C-Class ($73,500) or Tesla Model X ($79,500).

Ferraris can cost anywhere from about $200,000 to over $300,000 per car (much, much more for classic models sold at auction or limited edition cars).

Dudenhoffer tells CNBC Make It that he determined the average $80,000 profit by taking annual revenue and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the first half-year reports of 2018 and dividing it by the number of sold cars. "Then we arrive at the average price of a car or average EBIT profit per car."

By comparison, Porsche, whose cars sell for about $50,000 to $150,000 (with souped up and auctioned models going even higher), makes an estimated $17,250 profit for every car, according to Bloomberg, and BMW, Audi and Mercedes each make about $10,500 average per car, according to Motor Authority.

Ferrari sold about 8,400 vehicles last year and currently has a market cap of about $22.6 billion. The sports car company shipped 8,398 cars in 2017 and 8,014 cars in 2016 (a 5 percent increase); the low supply helps keep the car prices high. (Porsche delivered 246,000 vehicles last year, for example, which is a 4 percent increase from 2016.) Ferrari's net profit was $178 million for first quarter this year, a 19 percent increase.

In February, Ferrari debuted the brand-new Portofino model. The convertible, V8 GT sports car is the replacement for Ferrari's California T, and it sells for $215,000. In April, Marchionne told Bloomberg TV that Ferrari is testing a new electric car. The gasoline-battery hybrid tech will power the company's first-ever SUV.

