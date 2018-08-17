Star athletes Venus Williams, Adam Rippon and Gronk share the same favorite splurge

Then there's U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who tells CNBC Make It that spending hard-earned cash on yourself can be self-care. One of his more recent splurges includes a $6,000 gold Cartier Love Bracelet helped him, he recalls: "A year ago, I broke my foot and I just needed a little pick me up, so I bought myself this bracelet."

Rippon hasn't always been able to treat himself to pricey jewelry. Just a few years ago, the Olympic medalist was struggling to make ends meet and resorted to swiping apples from his gym to save money.

Today, he's still frugal about "a little bit of everything," he tells CNBC Make It, but believes in rewarding yourself every once in a while. It all comes down to balancing responsibility with reward, he says: "You should be saving money, you should be doing everything you can to plan for the future, but I think that it's important to celebrate what you have now."

