When Lisa Mulhall raised her hand at the recent student debt clinic in Woodbury, New York, she had no idea that she was about to hear something that would change the rest of her life.

The fifth-grade teacher, who is carrying around $30,000 in student loans, explained that she'd been told by her servicer that she didn't qualify for the popular public service loan forgiveness program, in which not-for-profit and government employees can have their federal loans canceled after 10 years of on-time payments.

That was incorrect, however, explained one of the clinic leaders. She was eligible. Mulhall fell back in her chair in relief.

The exchange occurred at one of the growing number of "student debt clinics," popping up around the country, everywhere from Louisiana to New Jersey. The American Federation of Teachers, a union that represents 1.7 million people, organizes these sessions in which people learn about the debt they're in, and the best ways out of it.