Tech

TiVo falls on report Amazon is developing live TV recording device

  • The drop extends a challenging run for TiVo, which is now off 20 percent in 2018 and 30 percent in the last 12 months.
  • Amazon is known to scare investors and send stocks tumbling with news of a planned entrance into a new industry.
TIVO, Inc. gave a way free TIVO (DVR) Digital Video Recorder, boxes to thousands of happy Comcast Cable customers, who also donated a toy or clothing for charity outside their corporate headquarters.
Kim Kulish | Corbis | Getty Images
TIVO, Inc. gave a way free TIVO (DVR) Digital Video Recorder, boxes to thousands of happy Comcast Cable customers, who also donated a toy or clothing for charity outside their corporate headquarters.

Shares of TiVo fell as much as 5 percent in afternoon trading Friday following a Bloomberg report that Amazon is eyeing a live TV recording device.

TiVo quickly pared some losses and was last seen roughly 2.5 percent down. The drop extends a challenging run for TiVo, which is now off 20 percent in 2018 and 30 percent in the last 12 months.

Amazon is known to scare investors and send stocks tumbling with news of a planned entrance into a new industry. Earlier this week, movie theater stocks dropped on a report that Amazon is considering a bid for Landmark Theaters.

Representatives for Amazon and TiVo were not immediately available to comment.

Pros and cons of Amazon looking at Los Angeles for HQ2
Pros and cons of Amazon looking at Los Angeles for HQ2   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---
TIVO
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...