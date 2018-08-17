Top VC Deals: Alphabet backs Oscar, and DoorDash notches $4 billion valuation

DoorDash, the food delivery business, has raised $250 million and notched a $4 billion valuation. Its latest round — announced Thursday and led by tech investment firms Coatue Management and DST Global — came five months after the San Francisco-based start-up raised $535 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund. The company competes with GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Chinese aerospace start-up OneSpace Technology raised $43.6 million in a series B round of funding, SpaceNews.com reports. The company intends to complete its first orbital launch by the end of this year and to eventually serve space industry customers that SpaceX does not. Investors included CICC Jiatai Equity Fund, FinTrek Capital and China Merchants Venture Capital. The company has raised a total of $116 million.

Sila Nanotechnologies, a materials science and manufacturing start-up, raised $70 million to develop advanced batteries for use in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, health devices and industrial equipment. Sutter Hill Ventures led the investment and was joined by Siemens-backed venture firm Next47 and Amperex Technology.

Blueberry Therapeutics raised around $12.7 million to develop nano-medicines that treat skin and nail infections more effectively than current options. Investors included China Medical Venture Investment and A&B Company, a health-tech manufacturer based in Hong Kong.