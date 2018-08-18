"With each successive design iteration, you can add more things, you can figure out better ways to produce it, so it gets better and cheaper," Musk said. With "natural progression of any new technology, it takes multiple versions and large volume to make it more affordable."

Currently one of the top trade-ins for a Tesla Model 3 is a Toyota Prius, according to statements Musk made during an August earnings call. The Prius, which starts at $23,475, is roughly half the cost of the $49,000 Model 3 starting price.

Musk boasted that Tesla shells out virtually nothing on advertising and endorsements, and relies heavily on word of mouth.

"Where I put all the money into and all the attention into is trying to make the product as compelling as possible," Musk says. The key to selling a product is having something people love and will talk about, he added.

"If you love it, you're going to talk and that generates word of mouth," he told Brownlee. That's Tesla's business model: rely mainly on word-of-mouth. The company isn't spending on advertising, according to Musk. And no discounts. Musk said even he pays full retail price on his Tesla cars.

Musk's sit-down was published on YouTube in the wake of an unusually personal New York Times interview, in which Musk displayed rare moments of emotion as he described the pressures of meeting a recent Model 3 production milestone. The bombshell report sent Tesla's stock reeling in Friday's trading, and laid bare concerns among Tesla board members about Musk.

The NYT article landed at a turbulent time for the electric carmaker. Musk upped the ante in his battle against investors betting against Tesla's stock, tweeting recently that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That sent shares soaring, and ultimately prompted the SEC to open a probe, according to reports.

Correction: This version corrects the spelling of Tesla's name.



