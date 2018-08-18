This royal family’s wealth could be more than $1 trillion  

The British royal family has an estimated net worth of $88 billion, according to business consultancy firm Brand Finance. Still, that monarchy is far from being the richest royal family in the world.

That distinction likely goes to the House of Saud, the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia. Comprising 15,000 family members (although a majority of the wealth is only held by about 2,000 of them), the House of Saud is estimated to be worth $1.4 trillion. For reference, that's nearly 16 times the British royal family's net worth.

Much like their British counterparts, the members of the Saudi royal family are notoriously private about their fortune. But what is known, suggests an envious lifestyle filled with big spending, private jets, luxury yachts, top of the line helicopters, sprawling chateaus and a palatial estate decked out with gold furniture — including a gold-plated Kleenex dispenser.

However, members of the family also provide money to those in need through charitable organizations and invest in the Saudi people. More recently, the country pledged millions to a World Bank fund for female entrepreneurs.