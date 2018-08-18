Trump claims social media firms are discriminating against conservative voices

President Donald Trump claimed that social media firms are incorrectly clamping down on right-wing views and said his administration "won't let that happen."

"Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration ... They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others," he said on Twitter early Saturday morning.

Trump has previously spoken of "shadow banning," a term used to describe anti-rightwing bias in social media or the reduction of visibility for people with certain views. Social media firms have denied these claims.

"Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police," Trump added. "Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!"

His fresh comments on the subject come just days after Twitter restricted the account of right-wing media personality Alex Jones for violating its policies.

