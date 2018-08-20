Europe has a message for Greece as it ends its bailouts: Stay on the right path 

The European Commission — the EU's executive arm — sent its congratulations to Athens Monday as the government ended years of financial assistance. But there was an important footnote to the message: stick to responsible policies.

"Today we celebrate the end of a very long and difficult journey and I would like to commend the Greek people on their perseverance and resourcefulness," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told CNBC via email.

"What matters now is to build on this achievement by sticking to sound fiscal and economic policies. This is the way to strengthen confidence in the Greek economy, reap the fruits of reforms, support job creation and attract more investment," Dombrovskis added.

Greece concluded its third consecutive financial rescue on Monday, putting an end to eight years of austerity measures and financial disbursements from Europe. The current Greek government, led by the leftist Syriza party, came to power in 2015. Prior to signing a new bailout with the European authorities — the third in the wake of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis — Syriza vowed to end austerity and to receive debt forgiveness from its creditors.

But three years down the line, Syriza is only celebrating the end of the bailout program because it implemented hundreds of austerity measures that the European authorities demanded in exchange for additional funding.