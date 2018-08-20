How do you filter through these options and pick funds and a fund manager that you are happy with? This choice becomes easier when you learn that roughly 90 percent of these solutions fail to deliver attractive returns in all types of markets. According to Arizona State University finance professor Hendrik Bessembinder, "When stated in terms of lifetime dollar wealth creation, the entire gain in the U.S. stock market since 1926 is attributable to the best-performing 4 percent of listed companies."

This means that there are a very small percentage of companies that are providing attractive returns, and most of the specific financial instruments that can be bought and sold will most likely yield poor performance. In addition, the performance results of the majority of funds out there fail to beat a simple index of stocks such as the Dow Jones or the S&P 500.