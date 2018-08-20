Apple and these other stocks have contributed the most to this historic bull market

The bull market turns 3,453 days old this Wednesday. Barring a 20 percent decline between now and then, it would mark the longest bull market in history, according to S&P.

Apple shares have skyrocketed more than 1,700 percent since the bull market started. Earlier this month, the company's market cap hit $1 trillion, making it the first U.S. publicly traded company to reach the mark.

But Apple is not the only major contributor of gains of this bull market. Silverblatt's data shows Microsoft shares account for 2.4 percent of the S&P 500's gain, while J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric have added about 2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

At the sector level, tech has been the biggest contributor of gains during this bull market. The sector is responsible for 22.3 percent of the S&P 500's gain in that time period. Consumer discretionary ranks second, contributing about 16 percent of the gain, while financials accounted for 13 percent.