Apple reportedly yanked 25,000 apps from its China App Store

Apple has reportedly pulled thousands of illegal apps from its App Store in China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The iPhone-maker removed around 25,000 apps from the platform, according to the Journal, which cited state broadcaster CCTV. Those apps would amount to about 1.4 percent of the total number in the App Store in China, the Journal added.

In its weekend report, CCTV said Apple carried out the large-scale removal of illegal apps that sold fake lottery tickets and offered gambling services.

Reached for comment by CNBC, an Apple spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the number of apps the company had removed in China.

"Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China," Apple told CNBC in a statement. "We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store."

The Global Times, another Chinese state media, also cited the CCTV report and said that Apple had recently removed more than 2,000 apps related to gambling and more than 500 apps with the keyword "lottery" were pulled.