This credit card could save you $1,000 with 21 months of 0 interest

Balance-transfer credit cards help tackle debt by letting you move a balance from a card with a high interest rate to one that temporarily charges no interest. But how long that introductory period lasts varies from card to card.
To determine which credit cards are the best for getting out of debt overall, CNBC Make It compiled a list of 25 highly rated cards with no-interest offers and low annual percentage rates. We estimated how long it would take to pay off a range of debts at different rates, as well as how much interest you'd pay with each card. We also considered rewards and other perks, and downsides such as late fees and penalty interest rates.
With 20 months of 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers, the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card was our No. 1 choice for the best balance-transfer card overall. But another card on our list had an even longer no-interest period for balance transfers.