This credit card could save you $1,000 with 21 months of 0 interest

The Citi Diamond Preferred has 0 percent APR on balance transfers for 21 months, as long as the transfers are completed within the first four months. Other cards featured on the best balance-transfer card list have introductory periods ranging from 15 to 20 months. On new purchases, the Citi Diamond offers no interest for a year. The variable APR after the introductory period is 14.74 to 24.74 percent based on your creditworthiness.

The long APR comes at the cost of a 5 percent balance transfer fee. That's higher than the 3 percent some of the other cards offer. But if you have a large balance, around $7,500 or higher, and you expect it to take 21 months or longer to pay that balance off, the fee is worth it.

The average American borrower has a credit card balance of $5,644. If you maintain that balance and pay interest on it at a rate of 15 percent, roughly the national average, you pay about $850 in interest every year. If you were to start paying off the card at $200 per month, it would take 36 months and cost $1,360 in interest payments.

Now, let's say you transfer the balance to the Citi Diamond Preferred. If you pay it off at the same rate, it will take 31 months and cost about $390. In other words, by moving your balance to the card, you could save $970. That's accounting for the balance transfer fee, and it's assuming your variable APR after the introduction period is 14.74 percent, the lowest the card offers.

While the Citi Diamond Preferred is great for paying down large balances, the card doesn't offer spending rewards. It does provide users with Citi Private Pass, which offers presale tickets and VIP packages to concerts and other events.