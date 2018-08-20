3 mindset shifts for frustrated, overwhelmed new leaders

Frustrated? Overwhelmed? Good. That means there's probably change occurring in your life and there's a good chance you're changing with it. Often during challenging times we do the most learning and growing.

There's no shortcut to success. There is no cheat sheet, no springboard allowing you to dive straight into your completed goals. If there were, it probably wouldn't be ethical, and wouldn't feel satisfying in the long term. As the old saying goes, the ends don't always justify the means.

That said, it's easy to get impatient with yourself and forget that change is difficult. In tough moments, consider that every great leader and innovator felt the same doubt and impatience you are feeling. The key is learning how to cope when those feelings arise so you can move forward.

Here are three ways to change your mindset and when things get tough.

What you're feeling: Alone and isolated

Your action plan: Seek gratitude



It's easy for leaders to feel isolated. But remember: No one ever achieved greatness alone. Consider the employees, colleagues, clients, and customers who help you every day and who helped get you where you are. Take a moment to be thankful for everyone who supports your mission.

Let the thought of the people you've invested in refocus you. In Simon Sinek's TED Talk on "Start with Why" in 2009, one of the most popular TED Talks of all time, he says, "People don't buy what you do; they buy why you do it." Remind yourself why those around you believe in you and your mission. Find a way to tap into why you and your team are all working so hard. Understanding the 'why' can help you worry about what's most important and more easily forget other distractions stealing your attention.