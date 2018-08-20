Germany is unlikely to give a financial lifeline to Turkey, analysts say 

However, Berlin appeared to seek to distance itself from Nahles' comments on Monday, with a government spokesman saying the question of financial assistance for Turkey is "not relevant at the moment," Reuters reported, and that it is up to Turkey whether it wants to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

Whether Turkey, which is experiencing currency volatility amid a public spat with the U.S., would ask anyone for help is another matter, experts believe.

"(Financial assistance) could be on the cards but I don't see (the chance of) this happening as very likely," Olaf Boehnke, senior advisor at Rasmussen Global, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

"Most of all because Erdogan and his government are so reluctant to accept any foreign support because there's an issue of pride for them. But if there would be scenario where (they) would actually need this kind of assistance, I think Germany would give assistance, definitely."

Turkey's dispute with the U.S. centers heavily over the country's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and President Donald Trump has not ruled out economic sanctions if Ankara does not free him.

George Dyson, Turkey analyst at Control Risks, told CNBC on Friday that the crisis "appeared to have deepened over the last week."

"Both the key players, Trump and Erdogan, are real personality politics people and the aesthetics of any resolution will be very important. They'll both need to be able to save face through whatever deal or arrangement is reached," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

However, BlueBay Asset Management strategist Timothy Ash told CNBC that it was hard to see how possible financial assistance from Germany could help that much "unless there is resolution with the U.S."

"Turkey is still dependent on dollar funding, and unless sanctions risks are moderate, it's hard to see even a German/European bailout making that much difference," he said in an email to CNBC.

Ash added that Turkey needs to normalize its domestic monetary policy, such as introducing higher interest rates, and "to sort things out with the U.S.," noting that "Europe is not an alternative to the relationship with the U.S."