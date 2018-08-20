4 interviewing tricks to boost your confidence — and the secret that no one tells you

Dear Work It Out,

How can I gain self-confidence for a job interview?

I am desperate to get a job. I am applying for a position at a business process outsourcing company, which is essentially a third-party service provider to other businesses. I am really embarrassed about my employment history, all from BPO companies.

I admit that I was impulsive to resign in the past, and this job-hopping affects my chances of being hired. I've lost my self-confidence and worry that no other company will hire me.

Please help me gain confidence and give some tips on how to properly explain to the interviewer that I am willing to change my attitude towards work.

Job interviews are nerve-racking no matter your circumstances. You are essentially submitting yourself to be judged in half-hour increments by strangers who have the power to control your financial future. Who wouldn't be anxious?

And when you have a legitimate weakness — like having to explain a spotty job history — it can be even harder to go in with confidence.

The good news is projecting self-confidence in a job interview is something you can prepare for, control, and even fake. Here's how.