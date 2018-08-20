Investing

JP Morgan is back to predicting a Tesla stock plunge because funding was ‘not secured’

  • J.P. Morgan now believes the funding behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk's going private deal was "not secured."
  • The firm slashed its December 2018 price target for Tesla shares back to $195, representing 36 percent downside to Friday’s close.
Elon Musk
Getty Images
Elon Musk

Tesla shares will fall dramatically the rest of this year as CEO Elon Musk's going private proposal is becoming more tenuous, according to J.P. Morgan.

The firm slashed its December 2018 price target for Tesla shares back to $195 from $308, representing 36 percent downside to Friday's close.

"We are reverting to valuing Tesla shares on the basis of fundamentals alone, which entails a $113 reduction in our price target back to the $195 level where it stood prior to our August 8 note in which we newly weighted 50% in our valuation analysis a go private scenario for which funding was at that time said to have been secured to take the company private at $420 per share," analyst Ryan Brinkman said in a note to clients Monday. "Our interpretation of subsequent events leads us to believe that funding was not secured for a going private transaction, nor was there any formal proposal."

He reiterated his underweight rating for the carmaker.

Here's what experts think of Elon Musk's interview with the New York Times   

Brinkman had one of the lowest price targets of the analysts who cover Tesla before he increased his forecast by nearly 60 percent to $308 on August 8, the day after Musk tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." Before that move, the analyst was a prominent skeptic on the carmaker with an underweight rating and a price forecast of $200 or lower since 2015. On Monday, he reverted his price target for Tesla shares back to $195.

Tesla shares are down 4.6 percent in Monday's premarket session.

The analyst cited Musk's blog post on August 13, which said the Saudi fund was asking for "additional details" on how the company would be taken private.

"The revelation the Saudi fund is subsequently asking Tesla for details of how the company would be taken private suggests to us that any deal is potentially far from even being formally proposed, which is different from our understanding on August 8 which was based on Mr. Musk's statement on Twitter," he said. "Tesla does appear to be exploring a going private transaction, but we now believe that such a process appears much less developed than we had earlier presumed (more along the lines of high level intention), suggesting formal incorporation into our valuation analysis seems premature at this time."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's stock is down 2 percent this year through Friday versus the S&P 500's 7 percent return.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TSLA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...