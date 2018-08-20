NFL star Rob Gronkowski makes over $8 million but still has one 'broke habit'

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is slated to earn $8 million in base salary in 2018. After factoring in bonuses and endorsements, he'll bring home even more. But just because the NFL star earns a lot doesn't mean he spends a lot.
In fact, Gronkowski still hasn't touched a dime of his career NFL salary or signing bonuses and has chosen instead to live off of his endorsement money.
He's particularly frugal when it comes to his wardrobe. "My 'broke habit' still is my clothing and shoes," he told Maverick Carter on a new episode of UNINTERRUPTED's "Kneading Dough." "If I like the clothing, if I like the shoes, I'll wear those shoes and I'll wear that clothing down to the rags."
He'll sometimes wear a favorite pair of jeans "seven days straight," he said, adding: "I make sure I throw them in the washer, like, day three."