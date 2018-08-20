This woman escaped North Korea at 13 — these are her lessons on perseverance

So what did Park learn that others can use?

First, perseverance.

"I really had loving parents, and my father was the example of perseverance... he never gave up and he taught me it's so easy to give up, but to fight is harder. And he already taught me how to choose the harder things than easier things," she says.

"I realized that I had to fight for a dignity of freedom that [every] human being deserves," she adds.

Second, the power of hope.

"I had to be very unrealistic about my situation," she says. "If I was so realistic I would never have made it this far. So, you just sometimes have to be hopeful for no reason."

Finally, Park says the best advice she has ever received came from activist and the president of the Human Rights Foundation Thor Halvorssen: "You have everything you need to be grateful and to be loving and to be just happy within yourself," he told her. "You do not need anything."

"I think the things that I am most grateful for was that I was born in North Korea and I escaped safely," she says, explaining that it allows her to better appreciate everything she has now, to be optimistic about the future, and ultimately to be happy.

Today, Park is a human rights activist who lives in Chicago with her American husband, Ezekiel, and their infant son. Park, who is also working toward a degree in economics at Columbia University, is now on the board of directors at the Human Rights Foundation and she works to raise awareness of the plight of people living under North Korea's oppressive regime.

"I do want to let people know that there are people like myself [who] still exist. And they are waiting for us to help them out," Park tells CNBC Make It, referring to people who are suffering in North Korea and trying to escape the current regime under dictator Kim Jong-un. Park now looks to highlight the ongoing brutal conditions in North Korea by telling her own story: "I was a slave when I was 13. I was trafficked. I had to be raped and these things [are] still happening," she says.

And, looking forward, she's hopeful that human rights conditions will improve in North Korea someday as people like herself spread awareness of the oppressive regime and regular citizens begin to get more access to the outside world through the internet. (She's less convinced that the recent diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Kim Jong-un's regime will yield substantial human rights progress.)

In fact, despite everything that Park endured to escape North Korea, she says she would still like to go home some day. "I do want to go home. That's my dream," she says. "North Korea is still my home."

