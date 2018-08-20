Novak Djokovic has had an up-and-down couple of seasons, but appears back to his best after making another piece of tennis history.

Sunday's straight sets win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati means that Djokovic is now the first man in history to claim victories in all nine Masters Series events.

Already the reigning Wimbledon champion, he's now completed the first "Career Golden Masters," a feat no other player has achieved since the series was formed in 1990.

"Great, great satisfaction and it's definitely one of the most special moments of my career," said Djokovic following the win over Federer. "Being the only player in history to win all Masters and Slams, it's definitely something that I'll be very, very proud of the rest of my life."