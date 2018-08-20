Despite the growing tensions between the White House and Turkey, the Pentagon said Monday that the relationship between Washington and Ankara's military has not deteriorated.

"No there has been no interruption in our relationship with Turkey at all," U.S. Army Col Rob Manning told reporters Monday when asked if the tit-for-tat tariffs were impacting ties with the NATO ally.

Much of the recent tension has centered around an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, who was detained in Turkey n October 2016. Turkey accused the North Carolina native of spying and attempting to overthrow the government. Brunson has denied all charges.

Relations between the U.S. and Turkey have intensified over Brunson's trial and his continued detainment. The White House reportedly turned down an offer Monday from Ankara to drop an investigation into one of its largest state-owned banks in exchange for Brunson's release.