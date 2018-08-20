Barack Obama just added 5 new books to his list of summer reads

If reading a book or two this summer is still on your bucket list, former U.S. President Barack Obama recently shared a few of the book titles he has personally managed to tackle in his down time. The books, by authors who've won literary prizes and topped best-seller lists, are ones you might want to check out.

"One of my favorite parts of summer is deciding what to read when things slow down just a bit, whether it's on a vacation with family or just a quiet afternoon," Obama wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth."

During his eight years in the White House, Obama turned to books to find balance, "slow down and get perspective."

This latest list includes both fiction and non-fiction books, with many featuring gripping human stories of perseverance touching topics such as health, race and education.

These five book titles are in addition to a list of five nonfiction titles Obama shared earlier this summer.

With just more than four weeks until the end of summer, there's still time to pick up some good reading habits and a good book.

Here are the five new books Obama added to his summer reading list.