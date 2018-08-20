Watch: Trump honors ICE agents amid controversy over family separation

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to honor federal immigration agents at the White House on Monday as his administration struggles to comply with a federal court order mandating the reunification of migrant families separated at the southern border.

More than 550 children remain separated from their families as a result of Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, according to a document filed in San Diego federal court last week. The court had originally set a deadline to reunite all the families by last month.

Monday's ceremony saluting the "heroes" of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, comes as a number of prominent Democrats have called for the elimination of the agency. Trump has boasted that Democrats' criticism of ICE would hurt them politically.

"That's going to be their platform, open borders which equals crime," Trump said in a Fox Business interview last month. "I think they'll never win another election. So I'm actually quite happy about it."

Vice President Mike Pence and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen are also expected to attend Monday's event, alongside more than 100 law enforcement officials from ICE and other agencies.