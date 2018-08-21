4 things not to waste money on when you go to college 

Attending college is more expensive than ever before, but there are several steps that students can take to cut costs and make sure that their college experience pays off.

College finance consultant Kathy Ruby tells CNBC Make It that for most students, starting college is their "first step towards financial independence." That means students need to learn what not to waste money on. "There are decisions that you can make that are going to make a difference in what [students and families] end up having to pay," she says.

Here are four costs to cut while in college: