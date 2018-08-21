9 billionaires who drive cheap Hondas, Toyotas and Chevrolets

Despite their wealth, many billionaires famously drive cheap cars that are priced well below their means.

Take former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who has driven Fords for years because his father was a manager at Ford Motor Company. Or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is often seen driving a black Acura TSX, a car valued around $30,000, which he says is "safe, comfortable and not ostentatious."

GoCompare, a British financial services comparison site, rounded up some of the least expensive cars owned by the world's richest billionaires. Sure, some of them own several vehicles, or have customized these rides, but here are nine business moguls who drive Hondas, Toyotas and Chevys.

GoCompare used British pounds in its report but provided CNBC Make It with the cost of the cars in U.S. dollars.