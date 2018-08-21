VISIT CNBC.COM

9 billionaires who drive cheap Hondas, Toyotas and Chevrolets

These billionaires still drive these cheap cars
These billionaires still drive these cheap cars   

Despite their wealth, many billionaires famously drive cheap cars that are priced well below their means.

Take former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who has driven Fords for years because his father was a manager at Ford Motor Company. Or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is often seen driving a black Acura TSX, a car valued around $30,000, which he says is "safe, comfortable and not ostentatious."

GoCompare, a British financial services comparison site, rounded up some of the least expensive cars owned by the world's richest billionaires. Sure, some of them own several vehicles, or have customized these rides, but here are nine business moguls who drive Hondas, Toyotas and Chevys.

GoCompare used British pounds in its report but provided CNBC Make It with the cost of the cars in U.S. dollars.

Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $52.1 billion
Car model: Chevrolet Suburban
Cost of base model: $39,200

Sergey Brin

Net worth: $54.2 billion
Car model: Toyota Prius
Cost of base model: $30,920

Larry Page

Net worth: $55.5 billion
Car model: Toyota Prius
Cost of base model: $39,920

Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $64.6 billion
Car model: Acura TSX
Cost of base model: $30,635

Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $41.9 billion
Car model: Ford Fusion Hybrid
Cost of base model: $25,295

Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $154.2 billion
Car model: Honda Accord
Cost of base model: $16,995

Jack Ma

Net worth: $38.4 billion
Car model: Roewe RX5 SUV
Cost of base model: $15,000

Jim Walton

Net worth: $45.2 billion
Car model: Dodge Dakota
Cost of base model: $8,845

Paul Allen

Net worth: $20.1 billion
Car model: Mazda B-Series
Cost of base model: $7,099

