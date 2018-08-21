JPMorgan has a new free investing app — here are some other popular alternatives

J.P. Morgan Chase sent online brokerage stocks into a frenzy on Tuesday, after CNBC reported that the Wall Street bank is about to introduce an app for free and discounted trades.

But J.P. Morgan's isn't jumping into a market that's filled just with big publicly traded names like Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade.

Over the last several years, numerous start-ups have popped up, catering to younger investors who are much more comfortable buying stocks on their phone than they are setting up a meeting with a financial adviser or even creating portfolios from their desktop.

Apps work well if you're just getting started and don't have a lot of money to invest — maybe just a few hundred bucks — or if you don't want to pay the fees it takes for a human to manage your money.

These apps are legit, and they're catching the attention of the big banks who need to reach digital audiences.

Here's an overview of some of the more popular options.