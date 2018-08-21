Cramer's lightning round: Buy this stock as a defensive play

Norwegian Cruise Lines: "I like Norwegian Cruise Lines. It had a good quarter. The group is looking up, I think it's a good place to be."
MGP Ingredients: "That's a refinery and distillery. It's a really good company."
Valley National Bancorp: "It's a regional bank that I do like. It's very cheap."
American Water Works Company: "It is a defensive play. It's doing quite well. I like it. It's not that cheap, but it does have the defensive characteristics."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com