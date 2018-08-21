Cramer's lightning round: Buy this stock as a defensive play

Norwegian Cruise Lines: "I like Norwegian Cruise Lines. It had a good quarter. The group is looking up, I think it's a good place to be."

MGP Ingredients: "That's a refinery and distillery. It's a really good company."

Valley National Bancorp: "It's a regional bank that I do like. It's very cheap."

American Water Works Company: "It is a defensive play. It's doing quite well. I like it. It's not that cheap, but it does have the defensive characteristics."