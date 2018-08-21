Here's five of the fastest-growing 'green' jobs

The Earth's climate has changed throughout history and, in recent decades, scientists have concluded that the planet is currently going through an era of warming.

There is near-consensus that the latest rise in average temperatures, along with a shift in weather patterns, is in at least part attributable to human activity that has pushed an excess of carbon into the atmosphere.

A global drive to reduce the level of carbon particles has resulted in an effort to change both methods of energy generation and the activities by which that energy is used.

The drive to address environmental trends has resulted in a need for new areas of expertise. According to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, there are 10.3 million renewable energy jobs globally — a 5.3 percent increase since 2017.

CNBC takes a look at the "green" jobs that are rapidly growing in popularity.