Here's a personal finance query that will puzzle your advisor: Will he or she be able to snag this attractive tax break for small businesses?
Earlier this month, the IRS and Treasury issued a proposed regulation addressing the 20 percent qualified business income deduction.
This break, originally outlined in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, applies to so-called pass-through entities, including sole proprietorships, limited liability companies and S corporations.
In that latest bit of guidance, the IRS put the kibosh on a number of aggressive tax planning strategies to help businesses qualify for the break.