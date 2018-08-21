Netflix, Amazon and Nvidia are some of the top stocks since the ’09 bottom. One looks better than the rest

One of those stocks appears to have even more major upside ahead of it, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

"For Netflix the stock's come under pressure in recent weeks. The important point for us is it's all within trend," said Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, to CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "We have a correction into a rising 200-day moving average. We define that as a near-term opportunity to buy long-term strength."

Netflix shares have tumbled 20 percent since hitting a 52-week high two months ago, putting the stock in correction territory. Its 200-day moving average, which smoothes out day-to-day volatility, has been on the rise since late 2016.

"The stock's 50-day retracement of its year-to-date gains also comes in at around $300 so good support there," added Wald.

Netflix is still a 12 percent drop from $300. It has not closed below that level since early April.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, sees Netflix's rally restarting following its pullback over the past month.

"It has sold off a bit and that subscriber growth was the big, bad scary wolf but it has settled in," Baruch told "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Netflix has been selling off since missing quarterly subscriber growth estimates in mid-July. Both domestic and international subscriber growth fell short of expectations, the first miss in five quarters.

It looks to be turning around this week, though. Its shares are up 7 percent over the past two sessions.

"You're going to see this be a leader later this year," added Baruch. "They have content and they're producing fresh content and I think they're going to be on a track to continue higher and you'll see this stock get back to its all-time high."

Netflix hit an all-time high of $423.21 a share on July 21. Even with recent losses, its stock remains 77 percent higher for the year.