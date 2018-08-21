Goldman Sachs to offer its breastfeeding workers a courier service for their milk

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has offered to pay for its breastfeeding staff in the U.S. and U.K. to use a courier service to get their expressed milk back to their babies if traveling for work.

The U.K. Evening Standard newspaper said Monday that an internal memo to staff from the bank noted that "Parenting and work can sometimes feel at odds. Goldman Sachs aim(s) to make the balancing act a little easier," before explaining that its U.S. offices will deliver freezing kits to nursing employees' hotel rooms and then courier expressed milk back to the baby for feeding.

Goldman Sachs confirmed the report is correct when contacted by CNBC.