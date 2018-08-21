Here are the charges Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to in federal court 

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted guilt on eight counts of financial crimes in federal court Tuesday.

The guilty plea followed months of deliberations in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan over piles of materials seized in FBI raids from Cohen's office and hotel room in April.

Cohen pleaded guilty to the counts as part of a plea deal, through which he could reportedly receive three to six years in prison.

Bail was set at $500,000 bail and he faces a Dec. 12 sentencing hearing.

Here's what Cohen admitted: