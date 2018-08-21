Politics

Here are the charges Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to in federal court 

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City, June 20, 2018.
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City, June 20, 2018.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted guilt on eight counts of financial crimes in federal court Tuesday.

The guilty plea followed months of deliberations in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan over piles of materials seized in FBI raids from Cohen's office and hotel room in April.

Cohen pleaded guilty to the counts as part of a plea deal, through which he could reportedly receive three to six years in prison.

Bail was set at $500,000 bail and he faces a Dec. 12 sentencing hearing.

Here's what Cohen admitted:

Tax fraud

The criminal information supplied by federal prosecutors charges Cohen with evasion of personal income tax from 2012 through 2016.

Number of counts: 5
Maximum prison sentence per count: 5 years
Maximum term of supervised release per count: 3 years
Maximum fine per count: $100,000, and a $100 "mandatory special assessment"

Making false statements to a financial institution

Prosecutors charged Cohen with making false statements to a financial institution in connection with a credit decision from about February 2015 through about April 2016.

Number of counts: 1
Maximum prison sentence per count: 30 years
Maximum term of supervised release per count: 5 years
Maximum fine per count: $1,000,000, and a $100 mandatory special assessment

Unlawful corporate contributions

Prosecutors charged Cohen with willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution from about June 2016 through about October 2016.

Number of counts: 1

Maximum prison sentence per count: 5 years
Maximum term of supervised release per count: 3 years
Maximum fine per count: $250,000, and a $100 mandatory special assessment

Excessive campaign contributions

Prosecutors charged Cohen with making an excessive campaign contribution on Oct. 27, 2016.

Number of counts: 1

Maximum prison sentence per count: 5 years
Maximum term of supervised release per count: 3 years
Maximum fine per count: $250,000, and a $100 mandatory special assessment