6 ways to get rich without earning a six-figure salary

Time is on your side when you're young. The sooner you start putting your money to work, the less you'll have to save each month to reach your goals, thanks to the power of compound interest.

If you start at age 23, for instance, you only have to save about $14 a day to be a millionaire by age 67. That's assuming a six percent average annual investment return.

If you start at age 35, on the other hand, you'd have to set aside $30 a day to reach seven figure status by age 67.

You can even build a multi-million dollar portfolio on a modest salary if you start young. Check out how much you have to save per paycheck to have $2 million stashed away by the time you're 67.