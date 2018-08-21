6 ways to get rich without earning a six-figure salary

If you want to build wealth, you have to have a clear goal, specific plan and hard deadlines.
Cardone recommends crunching the numbers to see what it actually takes to reach seven-figures, or whatever your personal goal is. He writes in "The Millionaire Booklet: How To Get Super Rich," "For any goal to be achievable, you must believe in its possibility as a realistic and doable goal. The way to do this is simply by doing Million Dollar Math. How many different ways can you collect $1 million?"
If you can figure out a way to get 5,000 people to buy a $200 product, you'd have $1 million, says Cardone. Or, if 5,000 people paid you $17 a month for 12 months, that would also get you to $1 million. Of course, these examples are highly simplified, but the point still stands: "Do the math to create possibility, then create strategy," says the self-made millionaire.
This is an update of a previously published story.
