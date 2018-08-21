Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort found guilty of bank and tax fraud

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday was found guilty of eight criminal counts, including five counts of tax fraud.

Manafort was also found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to file foreign bank account reports.

In a note to U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, the jurors said they had not reached a consensus on the 10 remaining counts in the bank fraud and tax crimes trial. Ellis, in turn, declared a mistrial on those 10 counts.

The Alexandria, Virginia criminal trial was the first borne of charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Manafort, 69, faces another federal trial in September in Washington, D.C., which also stems from the Russia probe.

At the end of the 16-day trial, the jury's verdict arrived at nearly the same moment that Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and making an excessive campaign contribution.

Mueller's prosecutors called 27 witnesses to testify against Manafort, and submitted more than 350 exhibits.

Manafort's defense team, in contrast, called no witnesses at the trial and introduced just 12 exhibits into evidence.

The jury's verdict in the trial arrived after four days of deliberation.

Among the prosecution's witnesses was Manafort's former business associate, Rick Gates, who also had worked on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump in 2016.

Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and making false statements. He has not yet been sentenced.

The charges against Manafort and Gates were connected to their consulting work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine, and not to their work on the Trump campaign.